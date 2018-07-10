FROM ASHES TO NEW Discuss Their First Concert; Video

On this episode of Digital Tour Bus’ First Concert Ever, From Ashes To New chat about the first concerts they every went to, while on tour with Bad Wolves and Diamante. From Ashes To New are currently supporting their newest album, The Future.

From Ashes To New were guests on SiriusXM’s Octane channel and performed their track, “Crazy”, taken from their new album The Future.

From Ashes To New released The Future on April 20th via Better Noise Records / Eleven Seven Music. The album is available to order now at this location.

"The Future" lyric video:

"My Name" lyric video:

"Broken" lyric video:

"Crazy" video: