FROM ASHES TO NEW Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video

September 27, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock from ashes to new

On this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, rock band From Ashes To New discuss their ultimate tour lineup:

From Ashes To New's new album, The Future, was released back in April via Better Noise Records / Eleven Seven Music. Order the album  at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Wake Up"
"Crazy"
"My Name"
"Gone Forever"
"Broken"
"Forgotten"
"Enemy"
"Nowhere To Run"
"Let Go"
"On My Own"
"The Future"

"Broken" video:

"The Future" lyric video:

"My Name" lyric video:

"Broken" lyric video:

"Crazy" video:



