FROM ASHES TO NEW Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video
September 27, 2018, an hour ago
On this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, rock band From Ashes To New discuss their ultimate tour lineup:
From Ashes To New's new album, The Future, was released back in April via Better Noise Records / Eleven Seven Music. Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Wake Up"
"Crazy"
"My Name"
"Gone Forever"
"Broken"
"Forgotten"
"Enemy"
"Nowhere To Run"
"Let Go"
"On My Own"
"The Future"
"Broken" video:
"The Future" lyric video:
"My Name" lyric video:
"Broken" lyric video:
"Crazy" video: