FROM ASHES TO NEW Release "Broken" Music Video
August 14, 2018, an hour ago
From Ashes To New have released a video for "Broken", featured on their new album The Future, released back in April via Better Noise Records / Eleven Seven Music. Order the album at this location, and watch the new video below.
Tracklisting:
"Wake Up"
"Crazy"
"My Name"
"Gone Forever"
"Broken"
"Forgotten"
"Enemy"
"Nowhere To Run"
"Let Go"
"On My Own"
"The Future"
"Broken" video:
"The Future" lyric video:
"My Name" lyric video:
"Broken" lyric video:
"Crazy" video: