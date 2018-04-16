FROM ASHES TO NEW Release "The Future" Lyric Video
April 16, 2018, 23 minutes ago
From Ashes To New have released a lyric video for "The Future", the title track of their upcoming album, out on April 20th via Better Noise Records / Eleven Seven Music. The album is available for pre-order now at this location. Watch the new lyric video below.
Tracklisting:
"Wake Up"
"Crazy"
"My Name"
"Gone Forever"
"Broken"
"Forgotten"
"Enemy"
"Nowhere To Run"
"Let Go"
"On My Own"
"The Future"
"The Future" lyric video:
"My Name" lyric video:
"Broken" lyric video:
"Crazy" video:
Catch From Ashes To New live in concert:
May
5 - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC
18 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH