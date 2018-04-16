FROM ASHES TO NEW Release "The Future" Lyric Video

April 16, 2018, 23 minutes ago

news hard rock from ashes to new

FROM ASHES TO NEW Release "The Future" Lyric Video

From Ashes To New have released a lyric video for "The Future", the title track of their upcoming album, out on April 20th via Better Noise Records / Eleven Seven Music. The album is available for pre-order now at this location. Watch the new lyric video below.

Tracklisting:

"Wake Up"
"Crazy"
"My Name"
"Gone Forever"
"Broken"
"Forgotten"
"Enemy"
"Nowhere To Run"
"Let Go"
"On My Own"
"The Future"

"The Future" lyric video:

"My Name" lyric video:

"Broken" lyric video:

"Crazy" video:

Catch From Ashes To New live in concert:

May
5 - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC
18 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH

