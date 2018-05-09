FROM BEYOND Streaming The Band From Beyond Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release

Austin, TX sci-fi stoner metal band From Beyond will release its new LP, The Band From Beyond, this Friday, May 11th via Candlelight Records / UMG. An advanced album stream can be found below.

Recorded with producer Bryan Richie of The Sword, the album delivers 14 tracks that pulse with dark synths and doomy hooks and brim with booming guitars and Lovecraftian, vintage horror film feels. The Band From Beyond is the follow-up to From Beyond's EP, The Color Out Of Space, and its 2014 Scion AV split with ASG.

Formed in 2010, From Beyond plays heaving heavy music through towering stacks of amps while adding suspense-generating synthesizer segways that create atmospheres and moods that are both a throwback and oddly timeless. Segueing between eerie drones and heavy rock, the band's tracks offer a multiplex worth of possibilities, spanning moments of action, horror, discovery, and victory in its suite-like sweeps.

With a tour history that includes gigs with The Sword, Purson, Truckfighters, and Saint Vitus, and festival shows alongside enigmatic acts such as Aphex Twin, John Carpenter, S U R V I V E and Squarepusher, From Beyond touches on multiple musical pressure points and makes new fans and believers the minute they step on the stage. It wouldn’t be surprising to catch them playing either The Mos Eisley Cantina or Coachella and totally tripping out everyone in the audience.

“When the original idea for the band came to fruition, I wanted to do something that was steeped in psychedelic horror," says bandleader Rob McCarthy. "Horror from the late sixties and early seventies was of particular interest to me. Films like Simon King Of The Witches, Psychomania, and the work of Coffin Joe (Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins) come to mind. At the same time, I love the scores for Escape From New York and Halloween. I got really into that sparse and minimal approach to synthesis. I wanted to bring those elements to music inspired by Queens Of The Stone Age, Sleep, and the writing of H.P. Lovecraft.”

Pre-order The Band From Beyond here.

Tracklisting:

"Invocation"

"The Fall To Earth"

"Blooming Sun"

"The Slip"

"Lost Way"

"The Color Into Space"

"The Color Out Of Space"

"Synthro"

"At Midnight"

"Laura"

"Machine Gun"

"White Marble"

"Black Mirror"

"Synthia"

Album stream:

From Beyond features Rob McCarthy (vocals, guitar, synth), Dave Grooman (guitar, effects), Brooks Willhoite (bass, synth, vocals) and Anthony Vallejo (drums, vocals).