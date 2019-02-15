FROM CRISIS TO COLLAPSE Release "Slow Burn" Music Video

Byron Bay, Australia-based extreme metal band, From Crisis To Collapse, have released a video for "Slow Burn", featured on their debut EP, The Seventh Tree, out now via Art Is War Records. Watch below.

"Slow Burn" was recorded with Chris Ross at Pulpitation Studios in Brisbane, Australia. Says the band: "The music video was curated and shot by our close friend and fellow Byron Bay Creative Alister Vann from Ali Vann Film. This track and accompanying music video is very deep and personal to us and reflects the struggles that individuals go through, but also the spiritual empowerment that we can obtain for our survival. We hope that people connect with it and enjoy."