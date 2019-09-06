FROM SORROW TO SERENITY Release SLIPKNOT Cover “The Blister Exists”

The Scottish From Sorrow To Serenity have released “The Blister Exists”, originally performed by Slipknot, today. The song was first recorded for the Metal Hammer UK cover mount CD Pulse Of The Maggots, which showcased a lot of British artists and their take on the classic Iowa metal band.

From Sorrow To Serenity will also be on tour in the UK and the EU in November. They will share the stage with Dutch female-fronted death metallers For I Am King on these dates:

November

6 – Birmingham, UK – The Flapper

7 – Southampton, UK – Suburbia

8 – London, UK – The Black Heart

9 – Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

10 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club

22 – Leipzig, Germany – Moritzbastei

23 – Jablunikov, Czech Republic – Southock Club

24 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Kulturak

25 – Wroclaw, Poland – D.K. Luksus

26 – Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia

27 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

28 – Bochum, Germany – Matrix