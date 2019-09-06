FROM SORROW TO SERENITY Release SLIPKNOT Cover “The Blister Exists”
September 6, 2019, an hour ago
The Scottish From Sorrow To Serenity have released “The Blister Exists”, originally performed by Slipknot, today. The song was first recorded for the Metal Hammer UK cover mount CD Pulse Of The Maggots, which showcased a lot of British artists and their take on the classic Iowa metal band.
From Sorrow To Serenity will also be on tour in the UK and the EU in November. They will share the stage with Dutch female-fronted death metallers For I Am King on these dates:
November
6 – Birmingham, UK – The Flapper
7 – Southampton, UK – Suburbia
8 – London, UK – The Black Heart
9 – Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
10 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club
22 – Leipzig, Germany – Moritzbastei
23 – Jablunikov, Czech Republic – Southock Club
24 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Kulturak
25 – Wroclaw, Poland – D.K. Luksus
26 – Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia
27 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo
28 – Bochum, Germany – Matrix