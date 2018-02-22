FROM SORROW TO SERENITY Release "Supremacy" Single; Music Video Streaming

After officially signing to Long Branch Records yesterday, From Sorrow To Serenity release a first new single today. "Supremacy" is an absolute banger with a visually stunning video.

Stream or download the song here, and watch the video below:

Having formed in 2013, From Sorrow To Serenity released their roaring debut EP Antithesis to acclaim from the UK tech-metal scene. Garnering support slots with the likes of Chelsea Grin, Veil Of Maya, Monuments, and playing both Techabilition and UK Tech-fest. In 2016 the band self-released their first full length album Remnant Of Humanity, and toured with Fit For An Autopsy and again played Tech-fest as a main stage slot.

Having recruited new vocalist Gaz King (formerly of Nexilva) the band released their new single "Golden Age" in 2017 to showcase a step away from their deathcore roots, and a surge towards a modern tech-metalcore sound. With the release of the new single they toured the UK as support Jinjer as part of their sold out UK tour in November 2017. For late 2018 a new album is planned.

The band will also open for Betraying The Martyrs and Modern Day Babylon on their March 2018 tour of Europe and the UK.

Lineup:

Gaz King - Vocals

Steven Jones - Guitars

Andrew Simpson - Bass

Ian Baird - Drums