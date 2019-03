From Sorrow To Serenity has released a video for the title track of their upcoming album, Reclaim, which will be released on March 22nd via Long Branch Records. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Reclaim is the first album to feature new vocalist and frontman, Gaz King (ex-Nexilva). The album artwork was painted by James Banks at his studio, also in Glasgow, Scotland; with packaging and layout handled by Daniel Wagner in Los Angeles, California.

Reclaim tracklisting:

"Denounce"

"We Are Liberty"

"Reclaim"

"Alight"

"Perpetrator"

"Solitude"

"Unity Asunder"

"Inside A Soul"

"Supremacy"

"7"

"Resurgence"

"Reclaim" video: