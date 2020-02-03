FROM UNDER CONCRETE KINGS To Release Modus Exodus EP; Music Video Posted For "Take Heart" Feat. DIECAST's Jon Kita

Massachusetts-based deathcore three-piece, From The Concrete Kings, look to continue blazing an atypical and aggressive path in the heavy music scene. The band is set to release their new EP, Modus Exodus, on February 14

The EP, a follow up to their 2018 debut Your Occlusion Unbound, was self produced and features a laundry list of guest features on guitar, such as Lucas Smith (on "Snakecrusher"), Alicia Marinelli (on "Destroyer") and Jeremy Litton (on "Snakecrusher" and "Destroyer").

Modus Exodus tracklisting:

"Destroyer"

"Self-Terminate"

"Grim Satisfaction"

"Snakecrusher"

Today, the band has also dropped a new track, titled "Take Heart", featuring Jon Kita of the legendary Boston metalcore outfit Diecast. With a history rooted in past projects that saw them come up along some of the iconic names in the Massachusetts heavy scene, From Under Concrete Kings have more than proven they've earned their stripes, and show no signs of resting on past accomplishments.

Lineup:

Joseph Izayea (vocals)

Josh Previte (bass)

Freddy Velasco (drums)