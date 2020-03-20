Frontiers Music Announces Release Date Changes Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Frontiers Music SRL have issued the following statement regarding their upcoming release schedule:

“It is with great disappointment that we have to announce some changes to our upcoming release schedule. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it has caused on multiple facets of our industry, including how physical retail is able to operate, this was a choice we were simply forced to make.

We understand this is going to be upsetting to many of you, but we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we wade through uncharted waters here. There is no playbook for this type of situation, which is extremely fluid, and we are making the best of it that we can.

See below for a list of all release date changes.

All pre-orders for these releases are still active. Links below for those who would like to pre-order physical product and/or stream singles.

If you placed a pre-order for any of these titles, then it is still 100% valid. You'll simply be receiving the order on the new street date.

Both our U.S. and EU webstores are still open and receiving and shipping orders. Check them out here.”

Previously: April 10, 2020

Now: May 22, 2020

- Dennis DeYoung - 26 East, Vol. 1

- FM - Synchronized

- Her Chariot Awaits (feat. Mike Orlando & Ailyn) - Her Chariot Awaits

- One Desire - Midnight Empire

- Pretty Maids - Maid In Japan - Future World Live 30th Anniversary

Previously: May 8, 2020

Now: June 12, 2020

- Blue Öyster Cult - iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012

- Blue Öyster Cult - Curse Of The Hidden Mirror

- Electric Mob - Discharge

- House Of Lords - New World - New Eyes

- Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall - We Are The Night

- Paralydium - Worlds Beyond

- Smackbound - 20/20

- Vega - Grit Your Teeth