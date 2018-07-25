FROST* Re-Sign With InsideOutMusic For Forthcoming New Album & Catalogue Reissues

Frost*, the band masterminded by producer, keyboard player & vocalist Jem Godfrey, has announced that they have re-signed with long-time label partner InsideOutMusic (who this year celebrate their 25th anniversary).

This new deal will encompass several forthcoming releases, including two new studio albums, a live album (filmed at 2017’s sold out show in London), as well as reissues of the bands back catalogue.

Jem had this to say: “InsideOut have been a long suffering supporter of Frost*. Unwaveringly supportive even when I was lobbing as many toys as I could find out of my pram. As time has passed, I’ve grown up and come to realize what a luxury it is to have a record company of this calibre covering your back. Many bands don’t have that luxury so I’m absolutely raring to go with the new album and the one beyond that.”

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: "I am really pleased that we managed to extend our partnership with Frost* mastermind Jem Godfrey. His unpredictable nature and humour is a breath of fresh air in this genre and provides for some of the best music we have released on the label. Let's see what mischief we can come up with in the years to come!"

More news on these forthcoming releases will be released in the coming months.