FROST* Release First Track From Forthcoming Others EP; "Exhibit A" Visualizer Streaming

With Frost*’s latest album, Falling Satellites, dating back to 2016, it was about time, mastermind Jem Godfrey teamed up with Nathan King and John Mitchell to continue forging daring and dynamic progressive music. After announcing the 32-minutes long Others EP, now the time is nigh to reveal a brand-new track, "Exhibit A". A visualizer can be found below.

Jem Godfrey states: “It’s good to be back with a cheerful song for these cheerful times! This is about being careful what you wish for when playing the fame game."

In regards to the Others EP, Godfrey states: “Others is a 6-track EP containing 6 songs that were written at the time of the Falling Satellites album. Initially the idea was that Falling Satellites would be a double album, but it felt more focused and concise as a single album by the time we’d finished making it, so these half completed songs were put to one side. Now finished and mixed, they are ready to see the light of day!”

The EP will be released digitally on June 5, and will be released as part of the limited 13 Winters anthology-artbook physically later this year. Pre-order the digital EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Fathers"

"Clouda"

"Exhibit A"

"Fathom"

"Eat"

"Drown"

"Exhibit A" visualizer:

Furthermore, Frost* are putting finishing touches to their new studio album, which is tentatively scheduled for a September release through InsideOutMusic.