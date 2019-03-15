FROSTHELM Releasing Pyrrhic Later This Month; New Single Streaming

Hailing from the frozen plains of North Dakota, Frosthelm summon forth a vile brew of blackened thrash metal misery; complete with crushing riffs, haunting melodies and catchy hook-laden songwriting, all cloaked in an aura of visceral melody. On sophomore full-length Pyrrhic, that same combination of elements is present, but a level-jump in both songwriting and delivery results in the band's most robust, memorable album to date. Listen to single, “Pisslord”, below.

Pyrrhic will be released March 23rd on CD, limited edition deluxe vinyl, cassette, and digital formats via Revenger Records.

Tracklisting:

“A Gift Of Razors”

“Serpentine Embrace”

“The Sorceress”

“Pisslord”

“Immortal Nightfall / A Dreamless Lust”

“Pyrrhic I: Hollow”

“Pyrrhic II: Looming Dusk”

“Pisslord”: