FROZEN CROWN - New Video And Third Album In The Works

Italy's Frozen Crown have checked in with the following update:

"Finally, we met all together after such a long wait, and we did it to shoot a brand new video! We can't wait to show it to you, and to share with you all the news we've set aside. But one is not a secret anyway: we're officially working on our third album!"

The band previously issued the following announcement:

"Dear friends, we're extremely happy to announce both our vinyls are being reprinted! And this time in a renewed Gold version! Yay!

Since many of you were still asking for our debut album in vinyl (currently sold out), our label and us decided to give you another chance to grab your personal copy! Both The Fallen King and Crowned In Frost can be pre-ordered right now on our BigCartel page (which is the only place to get them signed by the whole band).

Remember, they are once again limited to 300 copies, so be quick if you want to be sure to have yours."

Pre-order your copies of The Fallen King and Crowned In Frost here.