FROZEN CROWN - Official Video For "I Am The Tyrant" Released

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown, signed to Scarlet Records, have released a video for the song "I Am The Tyrant", the fourth single taken from the band’s debut album, The Fallen King. Check it out below.

Frozen Crown released their debut album The Fallen King on February 9th. They recently checked in with the following update:

"When we started all this, we couldn't expect our debut album to sell so many copies. Your amazing support made it possible for us to go further and give The Fallen King a new incarnation. From today, a limited, 350 copies signed version of our debut album is available in vinyl on our BigCartel store! Thanks for setting this milestone with us. We owe you everything!"

Tracklist:

"Fail No More"

"To Infinity"

"Kings"

"I Am The Tyrant"

"The Shieldmaiden"

"Chasing Lights"

"Queen Of Blades"

"Across The Sea"

"Everwinter"

"Netherstorm"

Check out the band's official Facebook page here.

Frozen Crown are:

Giada "Jade" Etro - lead and backing vocals

Federico Mondelli - vocals, guitars, keys

Talia Bellazecca - guitar

Filippo Zavattari - bass

Alberto Mezzanotte - drums