FROZEN LAND – “Mask Of The Youth” Single Streaming

The Finnish power metal outfit Frozen Land has released its first digital single from the upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released on November 23rd via Massacre Records. Listen to “Mask Of The Youth”:

The band was originally formed as a solo project by Tuomas Hirvonen (guitar), but quickly became a full-fledged band with the addition of Aki Kuokkanen (drums), Lauri Muttilainen (keys), Juhana Heinonen (bass) and Tony Meloni (vox).

The upcoming debut album was mixed by Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius) and mastered by Mika Jussila (Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, Children Of Bodom). Andrey Vasilchenko has created the album artwork, that is available below.

Fans of Sonata Arctica and Stratovarius should definitely keep an eye on Frozen Land.