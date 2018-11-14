FROZEN LAND - New Album Release Pushed To December 2018; Second Single Available For Streaming

The Finnish power metal outfit Frozen Land have been forced to postpone the release of their new self-titled album. The new release date is now December 7th, pushed back from November 23rd.

On the bright side, Frozen Land have released their second digital single, "Delusions Of Grandeur", which available below and on all streaming platforms.

The band was originally formed as a solo project by Tuomas Hirvonen (guitar), but quickly became a full-fledged band with the addition of Aki Kuokkanen (drums), Lauri Muttilainen (keys), Juhana Heinonen (bass) and Tony Meloni (vox).

The upcoming debut album was mixed by Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius) and mastered by Mika Jussila (Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, Children Of Bodom). Andrey Vasilchenko has created the album artwork, that is available below.

Fans of Sonata Arctica and Stratovarius should definitely keep an eye on Frozen Land.