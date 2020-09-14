FU MANCHU Cover "Working Man" By RUSH, Audio Available

"In tribute to The Professor, Neil Peart, we are releasing our version of Rush's 'Working Man' that we recorded January 2020," says Southern California stoner rock band Fu Manchu.

"All proceeds will benefit Brain Tumor Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Neil's memory. Members of our band and our manager were in the audience on August 1, 2015 when this was the final song played by Neil, Geddy (Lee) and Alex (Lifeson). We are forever grateful for all of the music and memories. Thanks to Carl Saff for donating his mastering services and to David Medel for donating his art services. Thanks to Jim Monroe for the studio time, engineering & mixing hook up. Thanks to Meg and everyone in the Rush family. Thanks to John Raso for going the extra mile to help us get this out. This is a digital release only... for now."

