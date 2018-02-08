FU MANCHU Streaming New Song "IL Mostro Atomico" Featuring RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON

Southern Californian hard-rock legends Fu Manchu will release their 12th studio album, Clone Of The Universe, this Friday, February 9th, via their own label At The Dojo Records (New Damage Records in Canada).

The band has premiered the record’s magnum opus, an 18+ minute long track called “IL Mostro Atomico”, which features Canadian guitar legend, Alex Lifeson, from the platinum-selling, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band Rush. Listen to the track below, and find commentary from Alex Lifeson and Fu Manchu guitarist/vocalist Scott Hill at RollingStone.com.

Clone Of The Universe marks a new chapter for the “fuzz rock” pioneers as they mix the straight ahead blistering rock with unexpected time shifts, featuring tracks like the roaring cuts “Don’t Panic” and “(I’ve Been) Hexed” and the dynamically complex “Clone Of The Universe” and “Slower Than Light”. The centerpiece of the album is “IL Mostro Atomico,” an 18 minute 8 second, side long epic featuring a special guest performance by Alex Lifeson, guitarist and songwriter of the legendary band Rush. Heavier than anything they’ve ever done and broken into four distinct sections, it's new ground for a band that’s been pushing the boundaries of “fuzz and wah” since its formation in 1990.

The album was recorded and produced by Fu Manchu and Jim Monroe at The Racket Room in Santa Ana, CA, as well as additional recording with Andrew Giacumakis at SUSSTUDIO in Simi Valley CA, and will be released worldwide for streaming and on vinyl and CD on the band’s own At The Dojo label via Cargo Distribution.





Tracklisting:

"Intelligent Worship"

"(I’ve Been) Hexed"

"Don’t Panic"

"Slower Than Light"

"Nowhere Left To Hide"

"Clone Of The Universe"

"IL Mostro Atomico"

"Clone Of The Universe" lyric video:

The band will kick off their world tour in support of Clone Of The Universe with two album release shows, at Troubadour in Los Angeles (February 9th) and at The Casbah in San Diego (February 10th), which will be followed by a European and US headline tour. Tickets are on sale here.

Fu Manchu tour dates:

February

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

10 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

March

2 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

3 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropol

5 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

7 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Medis

10 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

11 - Riga, Latvia - Meina Piekdiena

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Klub 007

15 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

16 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte

19 - Bern, Switzerland - Dachstock

20 - Munich, Germany - Hansa 39

21 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Markhalle

24 - Cologne, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Leuven, Belgium - Depot

27 - London, England - 02 Academy Islington

May

1 - Phoenix, Arizona - Rebel Lounge

3 - Dallas, Texas - Curtain Club

4 - Austin, Texas - Barracuda

5 - Houston, Texas - White Oak

7 - Atlanta, Georgia - Vinyl

8 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Kings

9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

11 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Underground Arts

12 - New York, New York - Bowery Ballroom

13 - Boston, Massachusetts - Brighton Music Hall

15 - Cleveland, Ohio - Grog Shop

16 - Columbus, Ohio - Ace of Cups

17 - Detroit, Michigan - El Club

19 - Chicago, Illinois - Bottom Lounge

22 - Denver, Colorado - Streets of London Pub

Fu Manchu is:

Scott Hill (vocals, guitar)

Bob Balch(Guitars)

Brad Davis (Bass)

Scott Reeder (Drums and Percussion)

(Photo - John Gilhooley)