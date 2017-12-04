FU MANCHU To Release Clone Of The Universe Album In February; Features Guest Appearance From RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON

Southern Californian hard-rock legends Fu Manchu have announced plans to release their 12th studio album, Clone Of The Universe, on February 9th via their own label At The Dojo Records. The upcoming record will be their first in four years, following the 2014 release of Gigantoid. Additional details and pre-orders will be announced soon.

In addition to the album news, Fu Manchu has also announced a world tour in support of the record. Dates are listed below.

Clone Of The Universe marks a new chapter for the “fuzz rock” pioneers as they mix the straight ahead blistering rock with unexpected time shifts, featuring tracks like the roaring cuts “Don’t Panic” and “(I’ve Been) Hexed” and the dynamically complex “Clone Of The Universe” and “Slower Than Light”. The centerpiece of the album is “IL Mostro Atomico,” an 18 minute 8 second, side long epic featuring a special guest performance by Alex Lifeson, guitarist and songwriter of the legendary band Rush. Heavier than anything they’ve ever done and broken into four distinct sections, it's new ground for a band that’s been pushing the boundaries of “fuzz and wah” since its formation in 1990.

The band will be playing two album release shows in Southern California before hitting the road in Europe in March of 2018 and returning to the US in May of 2018. Additional 2018 shows will be announced in the coming months.

“We are excited to get out and play this stuff, especially “Il Mostro Atomico", says founding guitarist, Scott Hill. “We think it’s some the strongest music we’ve ever done. We really love the overall sound of the album and having Alex (Lifeson) play on it is just incredible. It gives it that special validation for the idea that we had to try something like a side long song.”

The album was recorded and produced by Fu Manchu and Jim Monroe at The Racket Room in Santa Ana, CA with additional recording by Andrew Giacumakis at SUSSTUDIO in Simi Valley CA and will be released worldwide for streaming and on vinyl and CD on the band’s own At The Dojo Records.





Tracklisting:

"Intelligent Worship"

"(I’ve Been) Hexed"

"Don’t Panic"

"Slower Than Light"

"Nowhere Left To Hide"

"Clone Of The Universe"

"IL Mostro Atomico"

Fu Manchu tour dates:

February

9.Feb - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

10.Feb - San Diego, CA - The Casbah



March

2 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

3 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropol

5 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

7 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Medis

10 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

11 - Riga, Latvia - Meina Piekdiena

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Klub 007

15 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

16 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte

19 - Bern, Switzerland - Dachstock

20 - Munich, Germany - Hansa 39

21 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Markhalle

24 - Cologne, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Leuven, Belgium - Depot

27 - London, England - 02 Academy Islington



May

1 - Phoenix, Arizona - Rebel Lounge

3 - Dallas, Texas - Curtain Club

4 - Austin, Texas - Barracuda

5 - Houston, Texas - White Oak

7 - Atlanta, Georgia - Vinyl

8 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Kings

9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

11 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Underground Arts

12 - New York, New York - Bowery Ballroom

13 - Boston, Massachusetts - Brighton Music Hall

15 - Cleveland, Ohio - Grog Shop

16 - Columbus, Ohio - Ace of Cups

17 - Detroit, Michigan - El Club

19 - Chicago, Illinois - Bottom Lounge

22 - Denver, Colorado - Streets of London Pub

Fu Manchu is:

Scott Hill (vocals, guitar)

Bob Balch(Guitars)

Brad Davis (Bass)

Scott Reeder (Drums and Percussion)

(Photo - John Gilhooley)