FUELED BY FEAR Release "Born In Hell" Music Video

Just recently, Swiss metallers Fueled By Fear joined the Swedish death metal heroes, In Flames, as main support on their tour in St.Petersburg (April 23) and Moscow (April 25). Today the band has unleashed a video for "Born in Hell", filmed from the shows and backstage.

The song comes from their This Forsaken Place EP, released on February 11 via Ashburn Records. Watch the new clip, edited by Rob Mo from Snakehill Productions, below: