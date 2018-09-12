"Full-Blooded Mexican" Drummer JOEY GONZALEZ Talks PHIL ANSELMO Being Dubbed A Racist - "He's One Of My Best Friends; I'll Go To Bat For That Motherfucker For Anything"

Former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo continues to come under fire two years after the January 2016 Dimebash in Hollywood, where he performed "Walk" and ended ended his appearance with a "white power" Nazi-style salute. He later claimed it was a joke "about drinking white wine backstage" but it angered many of his peers and fans.

During a recent appearance on Jon's Untitled Podcast, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals drummer Joey Gonzalez - who is Mexican - addressed the incident, stating "what made me the maddest out of that whole situation was that everybody that wanted to throw around this nasty word about one of my best friends. Not one media outlet decided to look at pictures of him jamming with Superjoint Ritual. Kevin Bond (guitars) is half black and Jimmy Bower (guitars), he's American but he's pretty coonass, so that's, like... he's pretty much there. And as for me, I'm full-blooded Mexican, dude. And Marzi (Montazeri) at the time, when he was in the band, Marzi is Persian, or whatever he likes to call himself. So we have different backgrounds, and what made me the maddest out of the entire ordeal is not one media outlet or publication decided to call me, decided to call Kevin, decided to call anybody that actually worked with Philip. They fucking all got quotes from all these uppity fucking dickheads that call Philip a friend and they just wanted to fucking make it seem like Philip owed something to the rest of the fucking world. I mean, it was just ridiculous. I was behind him since day one. When I saw it happen, I was, like, 'Oh, man, that was weird. That might bite us in the ass...' but he's one of my best friends. I'll go to bat for that motherfucker for anything."

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have united with Housecore labelmates King Parrot for a US live takeover. The tour, previously scheduled for the spring but postponed following Anselmo's recent back surgery, commenced on September 6th in New Orleans and includes a stop at this year's edition of Berserker Fest September 28th in Pontiac, Michigan. See all confirmed dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

September

12 - The Firmament - Greenville SC

14 - The Capitol Room @ HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

15 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

16 - Mulcahy's - Long Island, NY

18 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

20 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

21 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN

22 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

23 - Diamond's - Louisville, KY

25 - Green Bay Distillery - Green Bay, WI

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

28 - Berserker Fest @ The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

29 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

30 - George's Majestic - Fayetteville, AR