FULL HOUSE BREW CREW Featuring ROTTING CHRIST Bassist Release “Cannot Be Judged” Video

Greek groove metallers Full House Brew Crew featuring a Rotting Christ member in their ranks, have released a new music video for “Cannot Be Judged”, the track is taken from their monstrous second album Me Against You.

The video was directed by Leonidas Michelopoulos.

After many years of absence, because of Vagelis’ duties as the bass player of the legendary Rotting Christ, Full House Brew Crew are coming back with a strong statement of an album.

“No Retreat” and “Black Empty Box” were the fan’s favourite songs from their debut album Bet It All and with those songs in mind, now they put out Me Against You, which maybe includes the heaviest power grooves ever written from a European artist.

Me Against You influences came from bands like Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Pantera, Metallica (Black Album era) and Black Label Society. This made the album more diverse on vocal perspective and more mature compositions! Full House Brew Crew keep on making headbang-worthy records, with melodies that stick to your brain!

"Another Life" lyric video:

"Hollow God" lyric video:

Full House Brew Crew is:

Vagelis Karzis - Vocals, Guitars (Rotting Christ)

Spiros Dafalias - Bass

George Tzatzakis - Guitars

Alex Keito - Drums