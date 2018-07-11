FULL HOUSE BREW CREW Featuring ROTTING CHRIST Bassist Signs With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records

ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records announces the signing of Full House Brew Crew to the label.

Full House Brew Crew is a 4-piece band that was found during 2009 by Rotting Christ bassist Vagelis "Van" Karzis. Vagelis is the lead singer, lead guitar player and the main songwriter of the band. In 2009 he wrote 10 heavy groove songs influenced from bands like Pantera, Black Label Society, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Metallica and in 2011, having Spiros (bass) and Sakis (drums) by his side, they recorded and self-released their first full-length album called Bet It All.

Album number 2, is already finished and just like a thunderbolt charging straight from the top of Mount Olympus, these heavy-riffing monsters are ready to unleash it via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. More information on the album title and release date coming soon.

Full House BC are:

Vagelis Karzis - Guitars, Vocals

Spiros Dafalias - Bass

George Tzatzakis - Guitars

Alex Keito - Drums