FULL HOUSE BREW CREW Featuring ROTTING CHRIST Bassist To Release Me Against You Album In November; "Hollow God" Lyric Video Streaming

Greek power groove metallers, Full House Brew Crew, featuring a Rotting Christ member in their ranks, have released a lyric video for "Hollow God", taken from their monstrous second album Me Against You, out on November 16th via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. The video can be viewed below.

The album can be pre-ordered here, or here.

After many years of absence, because of Vagelis Karzis’ duties as the bass player of the legendary Rotting Christ, Full House Brew Crew are coming back with a strong statement of an album.

“No Retreat” and “Black Empty Box” were the fan’s favourite songs from their debut album Bet It All and with those songs in mind, now they put out Me Against You, which maybe includes the heaviest power grooves ever written from a European artist.

Me Against You influences came from bands like Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Pantera, Metallica (Black Album era) and Black Label Society. This made the album more diverse on vocal perspective and more mature compositions! Full House Brew Crew keep on making headbang-worthy records, with melodies that stick to your brain!

Tracklisting:

"Cannot Be Judged"

"Me Against You"

"No One’s Safe"

"Hollow God"

"Bury Me"

"When I Crossed That Door!"

"Hard To Tell"

"Not Again"

"Bring The Chaos"

"Another Life"

"The Undisputed"

"Hollow God" lyric video:

Full House Brew Crew is:

Vagelis Karzis - Vocals, Guitars (Rotting Christ)

Spiros Dafalias - Bass

George Tzatzakis - Guitars

Alex Keito - Drums