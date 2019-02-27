FULL OF HELL Announce European Co-Headline Tour With THE BODY

Extreme metal quartet Full Of Hell have announced a European summer 2019 co-headline tour with The Body. The tour begins July 4th at the legendary Roskilde Festival and ends July 20th in Lahti, Finland. Full Of Hell and The Body will perform a collaborative setlist on various dates throughout the tour.

Additionally, Full Of Hell have finished recording their 4th full-length album with Kurt Ballou at God City (Converge, Nails, High on Fire). The album is expected to be released in mid-2019. Stay tuned for more updates and music in the near future.

Full Of Hell tour dates:

July

4 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

5 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

11 - Paris, France - Gibus

12 - London, England - The Dome

13 - Dour, Belgium - Dour Festival

15 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Valkhof Festival

16 - Berlin, Germany - Zukunft am Ostkreuz

18 - Helsinki, Finland - Kuudes Linja

19 - Tampere, Finland - Vastavirta-Klubi

20 - Lahti, Finland - Torvi

September

6-8 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Setembro Negro Festival

(Photo - Reid Haithcock)