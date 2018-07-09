FULL OF HELL Announce October East Coast Tour Dates With OUTER HEAVEN
July 9, 2018, 30 minutes ago
Extreme metal quartet Full Of Hell announce headlining East Coast tour dates with labelmates Outer Heaven for this October. The tour begins October 10th in Philadelphia, PA and ends October 21st in Chesapeake, VA. A full list of confirmed tour dates are listed below.
Additionally, Full Of Hell begin their Summer European tour next month surrounding Brutal Assault 2018. The tour begins August 3rd at Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania and ends August 25th at Temple of Boom in Leeds, UK.
Outer Heaven have finished recording their full-length debut at Developing Nations Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD with Kevin Bernsten (Full Of Hell, Integrity, Magrudergrind) and is planned for a late 2018 release via Relapse. Stay tuned for new music and pre-orders in the near future.
Full Of Hell/Outer Heaven dates:
October
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
11 - Montclair, NJ - Meatlocker
12 - Washington, DC - Atlas
13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
14 - West Columbia, SC - Radio Room
15 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks
16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
17 - Miami, FL - Gramp’s
18 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub
19 - Atlanta, GA - 529
20 - Charlotte, NC - Skylark Social Club
21 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
(Photos - Reid Haithcock - top, Zack Kutos - bottom)