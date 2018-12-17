FULL OF HELL Complete New Full-Length Album At God City Studio

Extreme metal quartet, Full Of Hell, have finished recording their fourth full-length album with Kurt Ballou at God City (Converge, Nails, High On Fire). The album is expected to be released in mid-2019. Stay tuned for more updates and music in the near future.

Full Of Hell will perform with Integrity on January 12th at Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD. Additional support provided by Ilsa and Year Of The Knife. Tickets are still available at themetrogallery.net.

(Photo - Reid Haithcock)