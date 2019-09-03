FULL OF HELL Perform At Brooklyn Bazaar; Whole Set Streaming

Full Of Hell’s ferocious set from the Brooklyn Bazaar on June 14th is streaming below. The video was filmed by Max Volume Silence.

Full Of Hell's new album Weeping Choir is out now via Relapse Records. Order the album here.

On Weeping Choir, Full Of Hell have once again culled the extreme elements from hardcore, metal, and power electronics to redefine darkness and sheer brutality. Distorted guitars, and ominous, disparate electronics grind and gnash against rapid-fire drumming, as Full Of Hell take themes of religion, loss, hatred, and set them ablaze. Recorded by the critically acclaimed Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studio, Weeping Choir sees Full Of Hell fully unleashed. Abrasive, confrontational, none equal!

Album stream:

“Silmaril” visualizer:

"Burning Myrrh" video:

(Photo - Reid Haithcock)