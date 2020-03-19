FULL OF HELL Release "Angels Gather Here" Music Video

Full Of Hell have released a video for the song "Angels Gather Here", lifted from their latest album, Weeping Choir, available via Relapse Records. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.

On Weeping Choir, Full Of Hell have once again culled the extreme elements from hardcore, metal, and power electronics to redefine darkness and sheer brutality. Distorted guitars, and ominous, disparate electronics grind and gnash against rapid-fire drumming, as Full Of Hell take themes of religion, loss, hatred, and set them ablaze. Recorded by the critically acclaimed Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studio, Weeping Choir sees Full Of Hell fully unleashed. Abrasive, confrontational, none equal!

Tracklisting:

"Burning Myrrh"

"Haunted Arches"

"Thundering Hammers"

"Rainbow Coil"

"Aria Of Jeweled Tears"

"Downward"

"Armory Of Obsidian Glass"

"Silmaril"

"Angels Gather Here"

"Ygramul The Many"

"Cellar Of Doors"

"Angels Gather Here" video:

“Silmaril” visualizer:

"Burning Myrrh" video:

(Photo - Reid Haithcock)