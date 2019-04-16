FULL OF HELL Release Visualizer For New Song "Silmaril"

Extreme harsh-grinding quartet, Full Of Hell, are streaming the song “Silmaril”, off their new album, Weeping Choir. Watch the accompanying visualizer below.

Says the band: "Silmaril is about the upheaval of forbidden knowledge. We enlisted Paulo Paguntalan, NYC's own purveyor of gore and death for additional vocal duties on this song. 'All goes onward and outward, all collapses'."

Full Of Hell make their Relapse debut with their most explosive album to date, Weeping Choir, coming May 17. Dynamic, pissed, and wholly urgent, the highly anticipated Weeping Choir is a definitive statement of intent by one of the underground’s most dynamic and virulent entities.

Weeping Choir is due out May 17th on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com here. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

On Weeping Choir, Full Of Hell have once again culled the extreme elements from hardcore, metal, and power electronics to redefine darkness and sheer brutality. Distorted guitars, and ominous, disparate electronics grind and gnash against rapid-fire drumming, as Full Of Hell take themes of religion, loss, hatred, and set them ablaze. Recorded by the critically acclaimed Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studio, Weeping Choir sees Full Of Hell fully unleashed. Abrasive, confrontational, none equal!

Tracklisting:

"Burning Myrrh"

"Haunted Arches"

"Thundering Hammers"

"Rainbow Coil"

"Aria Of Jeweled Tears"

"Downward"

"Armory Of Obsidian Glass"

"Silmaril"

"Angels Gather Here"

"Ygramul The Many"

"Cellar Of Doors"

"Burning Myrrh" video:

(Photo - Reid Haithcock)