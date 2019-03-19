FULL OF HELL Share "Burning Myrrh" Music Video; Weeping Choir Album Due In May

Extreme harsh-grinding quartet, Full Of Hell, make their Relapse debut with their most explosive album to date, Weeping Choir, coming May 17. Dynamic, pissed, and wholly urgent, the highly anticipated Weeping Choir is a definitive statement of intent by one of the underground’s most dynamic and virulent entities. Watch the official video for Weeping Choir’s opening track “Burning Myrrh”, directed by Cody Stauder, below.

Weeping Choir is due out May 17th on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com here. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

On Weeping Choir, Full Of Hell have once again culled the extreme elements from hardcore, metal, and power electronics to redefine darkness and sheer brutality. Distorted guitars, and ominous, disparate electronics grind and gnash against rapid-fire drumming, as Full Of Hell take themes of religion, loss, hatred, and set them ablaze. Recorded by the critically acclaimed Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studio, Weeping Choir sees Full Of Hell fully unleashed. Abrasive, confrontational, none equal!

Tracklisting:

"Burning Myrrh"

"Haunted Arches"

"Thundering Hammers"

"Rainbow Coil"

"Aria Of Jeweled Tears"

"Downward"

"Armory Of Obsidian Glass"

"Silmaril"

"Angels Gather Here"

"Ygramul The Many"

"Cellar Of Doors"

"Burning Myrrh" video:

(Photo - Reid Haithcock)