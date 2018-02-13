FULL OF HELL Sign To Relapse Records

Relapse Records has announced the signing of prolific extreme metal quartet, Full Of Hell. Formed in 2009, in Ocean City, Maryland, Full Of Hell have been pushing the boundaries of sonic extremity with their suffocating blend of hardcore punk, grind, noise, power electronics, industrial and death and black metal. The group already has already released six full-lengths, including collaborative albums with Japanese noise legend Merzbow and experimental doom/sludge outfit The Body. Additionally, Full Of Hell has released numerous splits and EPs, including collaborations with Nails and Code Orange. The band plans to begin writing their next full-length this year.

Known for their intense live performances, Full Of Hell has toured the globe with the likes of Nails, The Cavalera Brothers, Entombed, 1349, Cattle Decapitation, Integrity and many more. The band will tour Europe this spring as direct support for Immolation. A complete listing of dates is included below with more to be announced shortly.

The band commented on the signing: "We are very pleased to align ourselves with Relapse Records. We grew up listening to so many Relapse artists, discovering new sounds and cutting our teeth.. In many ways, we wouldn't even be here if not for some of the truly formative releases in their discography. This feels like a very fitting place for us to be and we're looking forward to releasing this next record."

Full Of Hell tour dates are listed below.

February

22 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

March (with Immolation)

15 - Warszawa, Poland - Proxima

16 - Lodz, Poland - Magnetofon

17 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland - Rudeboy

18 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

21 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

22 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

23 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

25 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

29 - Paris, France - Petit BAin

30 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

31 - Esbjerg, Denmark - Konfus

April (with Immolation)

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

4 - Essen, Germany - Turock

5 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

6 - London, UK - The Dome

8 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

8 - Kassel, Germany - K19

(Photo - Reid Haithcock)