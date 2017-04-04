FULL OF HELL Streaming New Track “Crawling Back To God”

Experimental death-noise band Full Of Hell have premiered another new track off of their forthcoming LP Trumpeting Ecstasy. Today, you can stream the song “Crawling Back To God” which features guest vocals from Aaron Turner. Preorder the album at this location.

Full Of Hell have embarked on quite the journey leading up to the impending release of Trumpeting Ecstasy, an album which will see the band deliver their most punishing, virulent, and dynamic album to date.

With Trumpeting Ecstasy, Full Of Hell build upon their progression since Full Of Hell & Merzbow and the releases succeeding it (collaborative album with The Body and several EPs, one being the split 7" with Nails). This time the band decided to go into GodCity Studios with Kurt Ballou at the production helm to help achieve the intended vision of Trumpeting Ecstasy. The result being the best and strongest sounding Full Of Hell album, their most towering release to date.

Sky tearing and sonically cataclysmic, the aural deluge that is Trumpeting Ecstasy also features guest appearances by Aaron Turner (Sumac, Old Man Gloom, Mamiffer, Isis), Nate Newton (Converge, Old Man Gloom), Andrew Nolan (Column Of Heaven, The Endless Blockade), and Canadian singer/songwriter Nicole Dollanganger.

Artwork for Trumpeting Ecstasy was created by Mark McCoy.

Tracklisting:

“Deluminate”

“Branches Of Yew”

“Bound Sphinx”

“The Cosmic Vein”

“Digital Prison”

“Crawling Back To God”

“Fractured Quartz”

“Gnawed Flesh”

“Ashen Mesh”

“Trumpeting Ecstasy”

“At The Cauldron's Bottom”

"Crawling Back To God":

“Deluminate”: