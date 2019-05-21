FULL OF HELL Streaming Weeping Choir Album In It's Entirety

Extreme harsh-grinding quartet, Full Of Hell, are streaming their entire new album, Weeping Choir, out now via Relapse Records. Listen below, and order the album here.

On Weeping Choir, Full Of Hell have once again culled the extreme elements from hardcore, metal, and power electronics to redefine darkness and sheer brutality. Distorted guitars, and ominous, disparate electronics grind and gnash against rapid-fire drumming, as Full Of Hell take themes of religion, loss, hatred, and set them ablaze. Recorded by the critically acclaimed Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studio, Weeping Choir sees Full Of Hell fully unleashed. Abrasive, confrontational, none equal!

Tracklisting:

"Burning Myrrh"

"Haunted Arches"

"Thundering Hammers"

"Rainbow Coil"

"Aria Of Jeweled Tears"

"Downward"

"Armory Of Obsidian Glass"

"Silmaril"

"Angels Gather Here"

"Ygramul The Many"

"Cellar Of Doors"

Album stream:

“Silmaril” visualizer:

"Burning Myrrh" video:

(Photo - Reid Haithcock)