FUNERAL CHIC Sign With Prosthetic Records

Prosthetic Records has announced the newest addition to their ever-growing lineup, blackened crust punkers, Funeral Chic.

Hailing from the bustles of Charlotte, North Carolina, Funeral Chic were established in 2014 with the release of their self-titled EP in 2014. The quintet shortly thereafter recorded their debut full-length album, Hatred Swarm, with Rick Contes (Young And In The Way) at Birthwave Studio, while being mastered by Brad Boatright (Converge, Full Of Hell) at Audiosiege.

Hatred Swarm received critical acclaim amongst the underground metal/punk scene and saw Funeral Chic perform with acts including Joy, Of Feather & Bone, Young And In The Way, Nails, Power Trip, Oathbreaker, Full Of Hell, Homewrecker, Harms Way, Twitching Tongues and more.

Funeral Chic will begin recording their Prosthetic Records debut towards the end of 2017 and are currently plotting an early fall tour. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details on their new release and tour plans.