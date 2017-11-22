Funeral For AC/DC Guitarist MALCOLM YOUNG Scheduled For Next Tuesday In Sydney

AC/DC guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young will be farewelled by family and friends at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, November 28th, reports NEWS.com.au.

Young died peacefully on Saturday, November 18th at age 64 after years of suffering with dementia. It is believed his family, who have always shunned the public spotlight, has requested the funeral not be broadcast so they can mourn the rocker privately.

Young’s funeral will be held at 11 AM on the same day as the annual celebration of Australian music, the ARIA Awards. The funeral is expected to be attended by the extended Young family, who had to farewell Malcolm’s older brother George, the co-founder of the Easybeats, only last month.

Read more at NEWS.com.au.

AC/DC issued the following statement upon Malcolm's passing: "Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Young struggled with the onset of dementia for a period of time prior to being admitted to full-time nursing care in Sydney, Australia beginning in 2014.

Angus Young: "As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."