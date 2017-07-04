FUNERALGLADE - Debut EP To Be Released In August; Official Video For "Shadow Of Misery" Posted

Finland's Funeralglade have released a single, "Shadow Of Misery", from their upcoming May The Funeral Begin EP, which will be released August 18th via Inverse Records. Check out the official video below.

Funeralglade is a melodic death metal band from Turku, Finland, consisting of five young (from 16 to 18 year old) and passionate musicians. The band mixes influences from many different genres, such as melodic death metal, deathcore, groove metal and black metal. This combination provides the listener with mesmerizing lead guitars before plunging into a gruesome swirling havok of riff-insanity backed by intense vocal work and bludgeoning drums. The songs revolve around death in all of it's forms, ranging from despair to power, from longing to hatred.

Tracklist:

"Shadow of Misery"

"Death (Only Way Out)"

"Hollow"

"Cadence of the Aching Breath"

"A Bedtime Story: Bloodlust"

"Paincauser"

Members:

Otto Mäkiniemi - Vocals

Kalle Roine - Drums

Aleksi Nieminen - Lead Guitar

Tony Ewart - Rhythm Guitar

Matias Kartemo - Bass Guitar