January 20, 2020, 42 minutes ago

Funko Figures Of SLAYER, MOTÖRHEAD, GHOST, ZZ TOP, SLIPKNOT Coming Soon

Funko Pop! figures of Slayer, Motörhead, Ghost, ZZ Top, and Slipknot were revealed at the London Toy Fair.

The figures will be part of their Pop! Rocks series, which has included KISS, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, and more.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.



