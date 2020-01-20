Funko Figures Of SLAYER, MOTÖRHEAD, GHOST, ZZ TOP, SLIPKNOT Coming Soon

Funko Pop! figures of Slayer, Motörhead, Ghost, ZZ Top, and Slipknot were revealed at the London Toy Fair.

The figures will be part of their Pop! Rocks series, which has included KISS, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, and more.

