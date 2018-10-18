FUROR GALLICO To Release Dusk Of Ages Album In January; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Italian folk death metal band, Furor Gallico, will release their new album, Dusk Of The Ages, on January 18th via Scarlet Records.

The album was produced by Ralph Salati (Destrage), mixed by Tommy Vetterli (Eluveitie, Coroner, Kreator) and mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Dimmu Borgir). The cover artwork was created by Kris Verwimp (Arch Enemy, Marduk, Arkona, Vital Remains).

Tracklisting:

"Passage To A New Life"

"The Phoenix"

"Waterstrings"

"Nebbia Della Mia Terra"

"Canto D’Inverno"

"Starpath"

"Aquane"

"The Sound Of Infinity"

"Dusk Of The Ages"

"The Gates Of Annwn"

Furor Gallico formed in 2007 with the aim of blending metal riffs and vocals with traditional Celtic, Irish and Breton tunes. After more than 300 live shows in Italy and abroad - some of which in support of many leading metal acts - they established themselves as one of the most renowned folk metal bands in the country, along with Folkstone and Elvenking, consolidating their ever-growing fan base and receiving large consent in many countries (France, Germany and Switzerland notably).