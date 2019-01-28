G4L Record Inks Deal With STATE TO STATE

G4L Records, the label founded by entrepreneur and marketer Markus Muller-Stach and whose A&R is headed up by Candlebox frontman Kevin Martin, has announced the signing of its second artist State To State.

Hailed as the Los Angeles flag bearers of atmospheric rock, they’ve routinely enjoyed sold out shows at the Troubadour and The Roxy as well as residencies at The Hotel Café, The Viper Room and others.

However, the biggest advocate for the band is Martin who discovered State To State while scouting artists with Muller-Stach. “We walked into Lucky Strike in Hollywood and I was immediately floored by the band simply known as State To State,” said Martin. “Their approach to music was something I hadn’t seen in years. It was fresh, unrelenting and all theirs. It’s everything you look for as a fan of music. You get lost in the songs because they’re that good. They grab you and don’t let go and that is exactly what State to State does, they never let you go.”

State To State are heading to the Las Vegas Music Summit on January 31st to perform in a featured artist showcase and will play the Fremont Country Club After-Party with Franky Perez/FXP on February 1st.

To celebrate the deal, State To State will be back in LA on February 16th for a VIP signing party and performance at Guitar Center W. LA on Pico Blvd. hosted by KROQ Locals. The “G4L Records KROQ Locals Guitar Center W. LA Pico Signing Party & Show Featuring State To State event will kick off at 3 PM PT and will feature: a live performance by State By State, a meet-and-greet with the band and legendary producer Johnny K, giveaways, special appearances by KROQ and a special one day only G4L in store discount on top of a President's Day Sale.

Following the event, the band has plans to return to the studio with Johnny K (Disturbed, Megadeth, Staind, 3 Doors Down, Plain White T's), and hit the road in 2019 with select dates with Candlebox as well as festival appearances and radio events.

“Growing up in Southern California, KROQ has always been the #1 station for cool and cutting-edge alt rock and rock bands. And to sign a KROQ band to my label and launch them with KROQ’s support, I couldn’t be more stoked. It’s very surreal,” said Markus Muller-Stach, G4L Records, founder and CEO.