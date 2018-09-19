GAAHLS WYRD - Former GORGOROTH Frontman GAAHL's Band Signs With Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist have inked a deal with Norwegian extreme metal band, Gaahls Wyrd. Over the past months, the five piece, fronted by legendary vocalist Gaahl, have recorded their debut album in Solslottet Studios with producer Iver Sandøy (Enslaved). The record is set for release in early 2019.

The band comments: "It’s always been of outmost importance for us to work with people that we can relate to, trust, and will understand our creative and professional vision. Season Of Mist feels like home to us and we can’t wait to start what hopefully will be a long and rewarding relationship for both parties."

Furthermore, Gaahls Wyrd have announced a European co-headliner tour with enigmatic metal band Tribulation and UADA in 2019.

The Norwegians add: “We have a lot of respect for our travel partners, Tribulation and UADA, and can’t wait to join forces for what we believe will be a thoroughly enjoyably and diverse package, that we are confident will hit home in the metal community. We’re also massively eager to present songs from our brand new album that will be released next year. 2019 can’t come soon enough."

Tour dates:

February (with Tribulation, UADA)

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

22 - Essen, Germany - Turock

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Helling

25 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy

26 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

March (with Tribulation, UADA)

1 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

2 - Vienna, Austria- Viper Room

3 - Prague, Czech Republic Nova Chmelnice

5 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu

8 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

9 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

10 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands- Neushoorn

(Photo - Kati Ran)