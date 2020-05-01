GAAHLS WYRD Wins Norwegian Grammy For Best Metal Album

Norwegian extreme metal formation Gaahls Wyrd has won the Spellmannprisen, which is the equivalent of a Norwegian Grammy, for the debut album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited in the metal category.

The announcement comes just days after Gaahls Wyrd and photographer Jørn Veberg were named the winners for the Independent Music Award for Best Artist Publicity photo, which can be seen below.

The album was released in 2019 and earned a coveted spot in the top three on Rolling Stone's "10 Best Metal Albums of 2019" list. The record also received end of the year accolades from various publications as well.

(Top Photo - Kati Ran)