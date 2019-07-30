GABRIEL AND THE APOCALPYSE Issue “pointTHREE” Video

Hailing from the colorful and music inspired streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Gabriel and the Apocalypse return with their new music video, "pointTHREE." The song comes from the latest album from the band, entitled Alpha Bionic, which was released in April via Pavement Entertainment.

"We wanted to do something different that we haven't done," says frontwoman Lindy Gabriel. "This video was created by the same artist who did the album art (Cameron Burns captvart). Featuring CGI animation of the characters from the album cover, it really gives you a sense of the vibe of the album and takes you inside the world of Alpha Bionic."

All songs from Alpha Bionic are available to stream now on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon. Catch Gabriel and the Apocalypse live on their summer tour.

Dates:

August

2 – Sturgis, MI – Nikki’s

3 – Creek, WI – Michigan Metal Fest

16 – Sioux Falls, SD – Big’s Bar

17 – Sioux City, IA – Midwest Metal Massacre 2