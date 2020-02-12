GABRIEL AND THE APOCALYPSE Premiere “Beds Are Burning” Video; Embark On Street Noise Tour

Hailing from the colorful and music inspired streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Gabriel and the Apocalypse return with their new music video, "Beds Are Burning." The song comes from the album Alpha Bionic, which was released last spring via Pavement Entertainment.

On the latest music video, frontwoman Lindy Gabriel says, "Beds Are Burning stood out to us as a song with a powerful message that is so relevant for today. With the video, we wanted to move people by the imagery of current events. Encourage people to think about how they contribute, how they give back. To recognize that all of our actions have an impact."

Gabriel And The Apocalypse will soon embark on the Street Noise 2020 tour. The band will be on the road with FLAW, Jump The Fall, and 14 North. The tour starts tonite, February 12, kicking off at The District in Rockford, Illinois, and ends on March 14 at Lefty's Live Music in Des Moines, Iowa.