GABRIEL GUARDIAN Performs Metal Addams Family Theme With Floating Hands In New Video

Immortal Guardian founder and Internet shred sensation Gabriel Guardian put on a greenscreen suit as his Halloween costume for an interesting take on the Addams Family Theme.

Performed in his signature live one-take style, playing both guitar and keyboard at the same time, Guardian cut off the hands of the greenscreen suit to impersonate “Thing”, the famous floating hand popularized in the 1960's television show.

In the video below, Guardian can be seen laying down intricate melodic lines on guitar while simultaneously accompanying himself with arpeggiated chords on the keys, as if each hand had a mind of it’s own. Enjoy this spooky shred video.

Gabriel and his band Immortal Guardian are currently in the studio recording their second full-length album set for release via M-Theory Audio in summer of 2020.

Catch Gabriel and his band on the road from March 31st to May 8th 2020, on their North American tour with heavy metal video game legends Powerglove. Those in attendance will be lucky enough to witness a double-dose of Guardian’s dual shredding as he will be performing lead guitar / keys for Powerglove in addition to his set with Immortal Guardian.

Tour dates:

March

31 - Waterford, NY - Chrome

April

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

2 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

4 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51

5 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

6 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

7 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

10 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

11 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats

12 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

17 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

18 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

21 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

22 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

23 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar and Billiards

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

30 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

May

1 - Dallas, TX - Trees

2 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

6 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

7 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

8 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar