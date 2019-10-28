GABRIEL GUARDIAN Performs Metal Addams Family Theme With Floating Hands In New Video
October 28, 2019, an hour ago
Immortal Guardian founder and Internet shred sensation Gabriel Guardian put on a greenscreen suit as his Halloween costume for an interesting take on the Addams Family Theme.
Performed in his signature live one-take style, playing both guitar and keyboard at the same time, Guardian cut off the hands of the greenscreen suit to impersonate “Thing”, the famous floating hand popularized in the 1960's television show.
In the video below, Guardian can be seen laying down intricate melodic lines on guitar while simultaneously accompanying himself with arpeggiated chords on the keys, as if each hand had a mind of it’s own. Enjoy this spooky shred video.
Gabriel and his band Immortal Guardian are currently in the studio recording their second full-length album set for release via M-Theory Audio in summer of 2020.
Catch Gabriel and his band on the road from March 31st to May 8th 2020, on their North American tour with heavy metal video game legends Powerglove. Those in attendance will be lucky enough to witness a double-dose of Guardian’s dual shredding as he will be performing lead guitar / keys for Powerglove in addition to his set with Immortal Guardian.
Tour dates:
March
31 - Waterford, NY - Chrome
April
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry
2 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
4 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51
5 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
6 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
7 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
10 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
11 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats
12 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
14 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
17 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
18 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
21 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
22 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
23 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar and Billiards
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's
29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
30 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
May
1 - Dallas, TX - Trees
2 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
6 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
7 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
8 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar