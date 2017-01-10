GABRIEL GUARDIAN - Simultaneous Guitar / Keyboard Shredder Performs QUEEN’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”; Video

Simultaneous guitar/keyboard shredder, Gabriel Guardian, is back at it again with a mind blowing rendition of Queen’s classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” to ring in the New Year. Filmed entirely in one live take, Guardian shows the world what his ambidextrous mind is capable of… playing the song’s infamous piano melody seamlessly with his right hand on keyboard and the soulful leads with his left hand on guitar.

You may recognize Guardian from his previous viral shred videos including covers such as Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper", Guns N Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, and Pantera’s “Cemetery Gates” among others. Over the past year his musical abilities have taken him to Russia with Immortal Guardian, marked his first million plus view videos, put him in front of crowds of thousands at festivals across the US with Fyer, and new endorsements including his most recent deal with EMG Pickups.

In addition to tearing apart his brain arranging virtuosic multi-instrumental versions of our favorite songs, Gabriel can be found in the studio and traveling the world with his primary projects, heavy metal quartet Immortal Guardian, EDM duo Fyer, and most recently a collaboration project, Mobius8 vs. Fyer. The previously mentioned project is a brand new live music / laser experience featuring the musical/tech genius Mobius8 who has worked with the likes of CeeLo Green, Justin Timberlake, Rod Stewart, Pitbull, and The Muppets, just to name a few.

Gabriel Guardian can be seen live at the NAMM Metal Jam in Santa Ana, California on January 18th, performing with past members of Dio, Ozzy Osbourne, and Anthrax, as well as legendary guitar shredder Michael Angelo Batio. He will also be making his rounds at NAMM in Anaheim for demos and meetings with his proud sponsors at Fender, Jackson, Alesis, Cleartone Strings, EMG Pickups, and many others.