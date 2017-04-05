GABRIEL GUARDIAN - Simultaneous Guitar / Keyboard Shredder Performs THE BEATLES Classic “Eleanor Rigby”; Video

Simultaneous guitar keyboard shred prodigy Gabriel Guardian is back on YouTube again this week with a new mind-blowing arrangement of “Eleanor Rigby”, showing how The Beatles classic is as timeless today as it was 50 years ago. Some may call it guitar wankery but you have to be doing something right when Guns N’ Roses posts your video and it gets over 1,000,000 views in less than 24 hours. Known on YouTube for viral dual shred arrangements of “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and “The Trooper” by Iron Maiden, Guardian does not disappoint with this latest video.

Filmed in front of a gothic cathedral in order to set the tone, Guardian gets straight to the point by displaying his ambidextrous abilities and pulling off the string arrangement on keyboard with his right hand while legato playing the vocal melody on guitar with his left. He stays true to the arrangement up through the first chorus and then begins to tastefully embellish the second verse with prog-style speed runs interpreting the vocal melody at 0:53 then mixing the vocal line with the solo violin voice on guitar at 1:00 in a way that perfectly complements the piece. The performance hits a high point at 1:05 as Guardian pulls off a difficult run that leads into a climactic second chorus filled with flying finger work before winding down to a somber ending concluded by church bells.

"I always loved The Beatles, even as a kid. Their music had a very special impact on me growing up. They are one of my favorite bands of all time with such a great variety of genres and ideas of timeless music that changed the world. Im very happy to finally be able to do a cool video of one of their songs!" - Gabriel Guardian

In addition to tearing apart his brain arranging virtuosic multi-instrumental versions of our favorite songs, Gabriel can be found in the studio and traveling the world with his primary projects, heavy metal quartet Immortal Guardian, EDM duo Fyer, and most recently a collaboration project, Mobius8 vs. Fyer.

His metal band Immortal Guardian is currently in the running for a chance to be the opening act for five dates on the upcoming Metallica tour. If you enjoyed the video and would like to see Gabriel on the road with Metallica, show your support by checking out his latest Metallica dual shred video below and voting for Immortal Guardian at this location.