GADGET Release Live Music Video For “Svart Hål”; European Tour Announced

Sweden grindcore specialists, Gadget, have shared the official video for “Svart Hål” off the band’s 2016 released full-length The Great Destroyer. Watch the full live video below.

Additionally, Gadget have announced headline European tour dates set to commence October 25th in Vienna, Austria with Germany’s Implore. The band will also perform at Interceptor Fest this Friday, October 6th in Bordeaux, France. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

October

6 - Bordeaux, France - Interceptor Fest

25 - Vienna, Austria - Escape *

26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo *

27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Bloodshed Festival * (with Disfear, Infest, Noothgrush)

28 - Leipzig, Germany - Swansea Constellation *

29 - Ruzomberok, Slovakia - Nove Korzo *

30 - Wurzburg, Germany - Immerhin *

31 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Dudefest Halloween *

November

1 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4 *

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang *

3 - Berlin, Germany - Grindcore Fachtagung *

* with Implore